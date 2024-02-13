 FDA raids Bhiwandi hospital for selling drugs without licence | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / FDA raids Bhiwandi hospital for selling drugs without licence

FDA raids Bhiwandi hospital for selling drugs without licence

ByN K Gupta
Feb 13, 2024 02:23 PM IST

Maharashtra FDA seizes 91 types of allopathy drugs worth over Rs. 85,000 from Aarav Eye Hospital in Bhiwandi for illegally selling without a license.

Bhiwandi:

The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration has seized 91 types of allopathy drugs from Aarav Eye Hospital in Bhiwandi for illegally stocking and selling drugs without obtaining an FDA license. The drugs seized were worth over Rs. 85,000 from the hospital.

An FDA official said the raid was conducted on Arav Eye Hospital on January 9 under instructions from FDA commissioner Abhimanyu Kale and Joint Commissioner Vigilance Rahul Khade.

An official approached the hospital and asked Mohammad Ansari, who was at the counter of the hospital about the license of allopathy medicine but he said he had not any license. They asked Ansari about a pharmacist license but he had no license and he illegally sold the drugs.

According to officials from the FDA, they have seized 91 types of medicine worth 85,325 and sold bills of the medicine. A case was lodged under section 18 (c) of the Drug and Cosmetic Act.

