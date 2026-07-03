MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed that separate status reports filed by the central and state governments regarding investigation into recent attacks against former high court judge Gautam Patel and his family members he kept in sealed covers, as the assailants could be alerted if details of investigations underway became public, like it had happened during the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. Fearing 26/11-like case, HC orders reports on probe into attacks on former judge be kept in sealed covers

Recalling how live television coverage of the November 26, 2008 terror attack had revealed operational details to terrorists, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad said, “The visuals from Trident hotel and Cama hospital were being telecast, and the attackers got to know how the investigation was being done. The police reports in this (retired justice Patel’s) case are only to convince us that something proper is done. We do not want everyone to know how it is being done and the issue is being tackled.”

As reported by HT earlier, retired justice Patel and his family members have faced numerous instances of harassment, threats, intimidation and assault in recent months, over his landmark 2024 judgement settling a dispute over the spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

On Thursday, the central government and the Mumbai police submitted separate reports before the high court, highlighting details of their probe and steps taken for protection of the former judge and his family members in India and the United Kingdom. After considering the reports, the division bench noted that the centre and the Mumbai police were making progress in their investigation and that they would be in a position to submit further status reports on August 7, the next date of hearing.

The reports “should not be made a matter of discussion and publicity”, the bench warned.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Bombay Bar Association (BBA), seeking constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe recent attacks against retired justice Patel and his family. The PIL says failure to address the issue adequately and promptly would diminish and weaken the majesty and dignity of constitutional courts and create fear in the minds of judicial officers.