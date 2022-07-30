Fee hike: IIT-B students to go on indefinite hunger strike from August 6
Mumbai MTech and PhD students of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), Powai, will go on an indefinite hunger strike starting August 6, unless their demands to roll back the proposed fee hike are met.
Postgraduate students of the premier institute have been up in arms against the administration’s decision to hike fees by nearly 35%, which students have called arbitrary and uncalled for.
“We demand an immediate revocation of the recent fee hike. We also demand revocation of the resolution passed by the Board of Governors that recommends a 5% annual fee hike, based on which this particular fee hike was implemented,” highlighted a statement released by protesting students late on Thursday night. Students have also demanded the inclusion of student representatives in the fee hike committee.
Repeated attempts for a comment from the institute received no response.
This agitation started in early July when the IITB administration first proposed a fee hike of nearly 35% for all their postgraduate programmes. The authorities highlighted how the hike was approved by the Board of Governors nearly three years back, but its implementation was halted due to the pandemic. Students, however, have called the hike unfair.
In an open house discussion held earlier this week between the college administration and students, the administration stated that roll back was not possible. This prompted students to intensify their protests.
“In some courses, the hike is as high as 40-45%. In a year when the financial status of several families is just recovering from the effects of the pandemic, this hike is unjust. Several research scholars are taking care of their family as well as paying fees from their stipend, the amount for which has not increased in some time now,” said another protesting student.
-
Medical fraternity calls for removal of Punjab health minister
A day after Punjab health minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra forced Baba Farid University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on a dirty patient bed during an inspection, several associations of doctors, including the state unit of the Indian Medical Association, expressed anguish over the incident and urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene. Condemning the behaviour of the minister, the Indian Orthopaedic Association strongly condemns the behaviour of the health minister.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Kagool opens centre in Baner UK-based data analytics and ERP specialist consultancy company Kagool opened its Pune centre at MAgile building at Baner. The Pune centre will start functioning from August 1 this year. Edelweiss Pune division reports strong growth Edelweiss Private Wealth announced that its Pune division (Maharashtra and Goa, ex Mumbai) reported a jump of 105 per cent in its client assets as compared to its clients in the rest of India.
-
HC seeks status report on institutions for persons with disability in Bihar
The Patna high court has directed Bihar's principal secretary, department of education, and the state commissioner for persons with disabilities to file their separate but personal affidavits after ascertaining the exact status with regard to the establishment and functioning of all the institutions within the state falling with the ambit and scope of the Rights of Persons Disability Act, 2016. The Act prescribes the rights and entitlements of a child with disabilities.
-
Punjab govt notifies appointment of Vinod Ghai as advocate general
The Punjab government on Saturday notified criminal lawyer Vinod Ghai's appointment as the state's new advocate general. Also read: Felt humiliated, have talked to Punjab CM: Dr Raj Bahadur after quitting as BFUHS V-C The government had announced his appointment on July 26, soon after incumbent AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu shared his resignation letter dated July 19 on social media. The appointment should not be made. He was appointed senior advocate in 2012.
-
2-member state govt completes a month
The Shinde-Fadnavis government completes one month in office today. A decision on expanding the cabinet is expected after August 1, when the Supreme Court hears a bunch of petitions related to the split in Shiv Sena. Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister on June 30 after Shinde formed a coalition government with the BJP by revolting against former CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics