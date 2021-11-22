'Great presence of mind': Female constable swiftly reacts to save life of local train commuter in Mumbai

An alert female constable saved a commuter who fell off a moving local train at Byculla station on Sunday evening. Sharing the video of the incident on social media, Central Railway said the 40-year-old woman lost her balance as she was trying to board a moving local train from platform number one of the Byculla railway station.

The on-duty woman constable, Sapna Golkar, can be seen in the video keeping a close watch on people boarding the train. Reacting swiftly to the situation, she rushed towards the train and saved the commuter who put her life in danger while trying to board a moving train.

In the 52-second-long CCTV footage, others present at the platform can also be seen rushing to the scene. The woman then sits on the bench where the constable was sitting initially.

Central Railway commended Golkar for saving the woman’s life.

While some on social media lauded the constable for saving a life, many stressed the necessity of closed-door coaches in local trains.

“Top class display of alertness and proactiveness shown by the officer,” wrote a Twitter user. “Great presence of mind,” wrote another.

This is not the first time when passengers have put their lives at risk by trying to board moving trains.