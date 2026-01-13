MUMBAI: A film producer was booked on Sunday for allegedly cheated an actor of ₹2.5 lakh by issuing a cheque that later bounced. The actor worked with the producer for a Telugu film with a promised pay of ₹19 lakh, the last instalment cheque of which bounced and the producer failed to respond, prompting her to approach the police. Film producer booked for cheating actor of ₹2.5 lakh

According to the police, the complainant, Digangana Suryavanshi, 28, a resident of Film City Road in Goregaon East, stated that she worked between 2021 and 2025 in a Telugu film originally titled Wild, produced by Suresh Patil under his banner Hornbill.

She told the police that she played the female lead opposite actor Dilip Prakash in the film, which was directed by Vijay Madala. The producers had agreed to pay her ₹19 lakh for the project. During production, the film was transferred from Hornbill to People’s Media Company, which also changed the title to Villain 007. After the shooting was completed in 2025, the project was taken over again by Patil’s company.

Suryavanshi alleged that Patil issued her a ₹2.5 lakh cheque, the instalment of the promised pay, on September 10, 2025. When she deposited the cheque, it bounced back due to a mismatch in signatures, she told the police. She further stated that Patil failed to respond to her repeated attempts to contact him, prompting her to approach the police. Based on her written complaint filed on September 29, the Dindoshi police registered an FIR on Sunday under Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating.