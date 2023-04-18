K Sera Sera files 1.4 crore cheating case against Vikram Bhatt, daughter Krishna

MUMBAI: A cheating case has been registered against filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his daughter Krishna Bhatt after K Sera Sera Productions lodged a complaint alleging that the director duo promised a cut of ₹1.40 crore for a joint production which was not given to their company. Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, representing Vikram Bhatt, said, “The FIR against my clients is absolutely baseless and untenable, and I shall therefore be challenging the same before the Bombay high court, on merits. (Hindustan Times)

The Amboli police have registered a case against the two at the direction of a metropolitan magistrate court.

According to the FIR, K Sera Sera Box Office Productions Limited and Vikram Bhatt Studios entered a contract in March 2022. According to it, the profits of their collaborative projects under the banner of K Sera Sera and Vikram Bhatt Virtual World were to be shared. For this, the production house invested an amount of ₹1,39,30,999.

“The complainant, who is a representative of the production company, said that this amount was supposed to be used for the joint venture. They claim that the directors instead used the money for some other projects of theirs, for which no profit sharing was done,” said an officer from Amboli police.

The officer also informed that the FIR was registered on March 14 after they received an order for the same from the Andheri magistrate court. Based on the statements given by the company.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, representing Vikram Bhatt, said, “The FIR against my clients is absolutely baseless and untenable, and I shall therefore be challenging the same before the Bombay high court, on merits. The same shall soon be challenged under a quashing petition before the HC. On the contrary, my client Vikram Bhatt has a strong case of forgery and cheating against Satish Ramswroop Panchariya and others, who appear to have misused their dominant position in two different companies, which are jointly co-owned by both Satish Ramswroop Panchariya and my client Vikram Bhatt, in equal ratio. Panchariya has on record, failed and neglected to give inspection of any documents concerning the said co-owned companies to my client, and was instead desperately making efforts to settle the matter, out of court. Panchariya even sent his representatives to my office to settle the said matter on April 14, 2023. The said matter shall be now be fought on merits.”

The police said that they were in the process of recording the statements from both sides and examining the documents before sending their findings to the court.