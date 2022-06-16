FIR against unknown persons for cruelty against dogs in Ulhasnagar
A dog feeder in Ulhasnagar has observed an increase in instances of cruelty against the canines in the city over the last two months. He has registered an FIR against unknown persons at Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar.
A street dog with rope tied around his neck and tail was found dead in a garbage bin in the area by the dog feeder. He claimed that this was the second instance where a dog has died due to cruelty, while a few more were found with injury marks. The Hill Line police are investigating the case.
Dog feeder, Raj Chotwani, 25, a resident of Kurla camp No. 4 of Ulhasnagar, received a video of a street dog lying unconscious near the garbage bin in Lalsai Bungalow. He went and saw that the dog was tied with a white rope around his neck and the tail. The dog also had several injuries on his body.
A police officer said, “Chotwani has noticed this kind of incident with street dogs for the second time in the last two months. He informed us that the dog was from a different area, so someone had dragged it to Lalsai Bungalow lane. We have registered a case under IPC Section 429 and are checking CCTVs in the area.”
Chotwani said, “I have been feeding these dogs for many years. The one found dead was 10 years old. It was really painful to see its condition. I have myself checked CCTV footage of 20 hours at five to six areas to check who was attacking the animal in such a brutal way. I found the dog tied with a rope and immediately filed a case.”
