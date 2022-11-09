Fire breaks out below Vile Parle flyover, traffic halted

Mumbai An abandoned vehicle parked below the Vile Parle (East) flyover caught fire on Tuesday evening, slowing down traffic on the Western Express Highway. No injuries were reported.

A release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said around 25 autorickshaws and 20 other private vehicles were destroyed in the blaze that was categorised as level 1.

According to the fire control room, “A fire erupted in one of the abandoned vehicles which soon spread to others. The blaze was doused within 15-20 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

An official from Vakola traffic division said the vehicles were impounded for various offences.