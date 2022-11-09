Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Fire breaks out below Vile Parle flyover, traffic halted

Fire breaks out below Vile Parle flyover, traffic halted

mumbai news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:55 AM IST

Mumbai An abandoned vehicle parked below the Vile Parle (East) flyover caught fire on Tuesday evening, slowing down traffic on the Western Express Highway

Mumbai, India - November 08, 2022: Firemen extinguish fire that broke out under the flyover near domestic airport on the Western Express Highway, at Vile Parle, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 08, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - November 08, 2022: Firemen extinguish fire that broke out under the flyover near domestic airport on the Western Express Highway, at Vile Parle, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 08, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai An abandoned vehicle parked below the Vile Parle (East) flyover caught fire on Tuesday evening, slowing down traffic on the Western Express Highway. No injuries were reported.

A release from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said around 25 autorickshaws and 20 other private vehicles were destroyed in the blaze that was categorised as level 1.

According to the fire control room, “A fire erupted in one of the abandoned vehicles which soon spread to others. The blaze was doused within 15-20 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

An official from Vakola traffic division said the vehicles were impounded for various offences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out