Fire breaks out in Modella colony in Mumbai’s Mulund, fire engines rushed to the spot, no casualties reported, says ANI
Fire breaks out in Modella colony in Mumbai's Mulund, fire engines rushed to the spot, no casualties reported, says ANI
Shiv Sena criticises Shah over remark denying offer to share Maharashtra CM post
Maharashtra: Major fire breaks out at a chemical unit in Taloja
MBBS admissions extended by a week to fill up vacant seats in deemed institutes
- 37 seats are currently lying vacant across five deemed institutes under non-resident Indian (NRI) and management quotas. This includes 17 vacant seats under the NRI quota at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Medical College.
7th accused arrested in Mumbai porn racket case
Covid in Maharashtra: MMR breaches 700K-mark, most cases in state
5 held for hacking trees in Mumbai
Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC rejects Gautam Navlakha’s default bail plea
Special court acquits Mumbai woman caught with 8kg marijuana
FYJC admission: 1,757 aspirants bag seat in Mumbai colleges in special round
Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey cremated with full state honours in Palamu
80% work on third Kalwa Creek bridge completed: Thane civic body
Maharashtra denies to give details on Metro-3 car shed report
Potential vaccine beneficiaries in Mumbai provide incorrect numbers on app
Mumbai: Special CBI court refuses to close murder case against Chhota Rajan
