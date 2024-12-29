Fire breaks out outside SNGP

एक बड़ा आग हादसा शनिवार रात संजय गांधी राष्ट्रीय उद्यान के बाहर हुआ। बीएमसी ने पुष्टि की कि आग वन क्षेत्र में थी, किसी आवासीय क्षेत्र में नहीं।
A massive fire broke out outside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) late on Saturday night.
The BMC’s disaster control department confirmed it and shared that the fire was inside the forest area on the periphery of SGNP and not in any residential area. Till the time going to press, there wasn’t any report about casualties. The fire service was alerted about the same
