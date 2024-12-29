MUMBAI: The first commercial aircraft will land at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) at noon on Sunay, as NMIA officials gear up for the launch of phase 1 in March 2025. The landing of the Indigo A320 will highlight the NMIA’s readiness for full scale operations. The aircraft, that will take off from Mumbai airport, will land at the 08/26 runway at the Navi Mumbai airport and will then receive the water cannon salute. First commercial flight to land at NMIA today

No political leader will be present on the occasion due to the official mourning period announced for former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Only officials of NMIA and City Industrial Development Corporation, which is developing the airport, will be present.

Earlier a C295 transport aircraft of Indian Air Force had landed at NMIA on October 11. In December, testing of the Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) system - an essential component of aeronautical ground lighting that ensures pilots maintain the correct glide slope during landings – was completed in the second week of December. The calibration process completion has ensured that NMIA is near to being fully operational, clearing the path for regular commercial flight operations.