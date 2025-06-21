First mangrove parks to come up at Airoli, Ghansoli

NAVI MUMBAI: Eco-tourism will get a boost in Navi Mumbai with the city’s first mangrove parks set to come up in Airoli and Ghansoli. The Maharashtra forest department has appointed a consultant for conceptual design and planning services for the development of the parks, following a tender process. Mumbai, India - March 24, 2015: A stretch of mangrooves, fenced and now accolated to builders, now under the new development plan, near Juhu-Versova Link road, at Andheri, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, March 24, 2015. (Photo by Vidya Subramanian/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Navi Mumbai, located along the creek, has been developed through reclamation of salt lands and the creek area. The vibrant mangroves jungle along its coastline has played a major role in protecting it from flooding, even during the 26/7 deluge. In the past few years, however, the mangrove jungles have faced destruction and threats in the name of development and from encroachments.

Hence, for preservation, the Mangrove Division North Konkan under the Mangrove Cell, Mumbai, has started work on developing an eco-sensitive recreational, educational and conservation infrastructure.

CoBOL Architects & Planners has been issued the work order for conceptual and detailed architectural design of the mangrove parks. Said a forest official, “The parks are aimed at promoting mangrove conservation, education, bio diversity awareness and research through community engagement in compliance with all environmental regulations.”

Giving details of the project, he said, “The parks will include elevated boardwalks, nature interpretation centres and educational and research facilities. There will be visitor amenities, pathways, decks, interpretation centres and signages.”

Currently, work is being undertaken on site analysis and environmental assessment in coordination with experts. The consultant will prepare a conceptual and detailed architectural design of mangrove parks following which the development of the park will be taken up by an agency.

“The development of the parks will strictly follow CRZ norms with no cutting of mangroves permitted under any circumstance. Any land diversion will require prior approval from the central government, the High Court and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA),” the official said.

Forest minister Ganesh Naik, who plans to have four such mangrove parks in the city said, “We are planning a world class facility in the Airoli-Ghansoli belt which is rich in mangroves, flamingos and biodiversity. There are plans for two more mangrove walks at Vashi and Belapur once the current pilot project takes off successfully.”