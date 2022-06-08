First offline board exams after two years
Mumbai For 18-year-old Mohammed Bhadsorawala, lockdown or not, he knew he had to focus on his studies and ensure he is prepared for the worst.
“We gave online exams throughout classes 11 and 12, but I made sure I was mentally prepared to appear for a physical paper as well. That kept my head in place in the last few months before exams,” said Mohammed, a student of Jai Hind College, who scored 96.83% in the science stream.
Results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC-Class 12) exams were announced on Wednesday and 93.23% (fresh and repeat candidates) of the 14.75 lakh students in the state who appeared for the exam this year, have passed. Similarly, the pass percentage of Mumbai division stood at 89.68% (fresh and repeat candidates).
Once again, girls have outperformed boys with 91.01% of girls clearing the exam in Mumbai division compared to 88.51% of boys. The figure at the state-level stood at 94.71% of girls passing the exam as compared to 92.03% of boys. The stream-wise success rate in the Mumbai division stood at 95.52%, 82.93% and 98.33% for science, arts and commerce respectively.
By February this year, the state government had clarified that all board exams will be held offline. “The last physical exam was my class 10 board exam, and then two years later, I was suddenly preparing for another physical exam. I was unsure at first but eventually our teachers helped us by conducting multiple tests. Solving previous years’ question papers also worked in my favour,” said Rishab Shah, student of HR College, who scored 96.67% in the commerce stream.
While students were still worried about the sudden transition to offline exams after completing over 90% of their curriculum online, college teachers too were a worried lot. “We ensured our students are prepared for exams no matter the format. Prelims were kept offline and while students were protesting against it, they are now seeing the benefit of appearing for a physical exam before the actual board exams,” said Anushree Lokur, principal of Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga.
Other than home and college practice, many students felt the advantage of extra 30-minutes awarded to students for all papers this year was a big boost. “Our three-hour papers lasted for an extra 30-minutes, which helped me complete. Lack of writing practice was a big challenge, so I would spend a lot of time solving papers before the board exams,” said Nishi Thakkar, student of Mithibai College, who scored 94.33% in the Arts stream.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics