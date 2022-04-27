First paid ward to start at Mumbai’s KEM Hospital today
Mumbai: A 17-bed ward will become operational on Wednesday at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital on a pilot basis for patients willing to pay for better facilities at reasonable rates for the first time.
Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said if successful, other BMC-run hospitals can also follow suit by setting aside beds for patients to pay for them for better facilities.
BMC-run hospitals provide subsidised treatment and procedures and do not charge for beds. The private ward at KEM will have air-conditioned (AC) and non-air-conditioned sections.
Kakani said AC beds will be tentatively priced at ₹1,200 daily and non-AC beds for ₹900 daily. “Many patients, who can afford to pay, want treatment from doctors at our hospitals. The private ward may be feasible for such patients.”
KEM Hospital dean Sangeeta Ravat said other details about the pricing were being worked out and that the ward was set up with the help of donations from the State Bank of India.
-
AIIMS nurses call off strike after Delhi HC order
At least 40 surgeries were cancelled at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday due to a protest by the nurses' union -- seeking reinstatement of their suspended president -- which was called off at night after the Delhi high court, noting “crippling of the hospital's functioning”, directed the nurses to resume work “immediately”.
-
The neighbourhood groceries have closed for the day. Moments later, a breach tears through this emptiness as ice-cream seller Ram Bran pushes his ice-cream trolley through the street. “I'm going home,” he says in a muffled voice. “I will eat after reaching home.” His home—a single room on rent—is nearby. No hot meal of dal-chawal awaits him. In his early 60s, Ram Bran stays alone; his family lives in the village in Gaya, Bihar.
-
Umar Khalid’s role in riots can’t be isolated: Police
The Delhi Police on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that looking at the role of Umar Khalid in isolation in the conspiracy for the 2020 north-east Delhi riots would be impermissible in law while opposing the bail plea moved by the student activist. The police submission was filed in a challenge by Khalid to a March 24 order in which a trial court denied him bail. The matter will now be heard on Wednesday.
-
Committee supervised by Kiran Bedi to oversee scandal-hit Rohini Ashram
Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi will supervise a six-member panel to oversee the operations of the Rohini Ashram and ensure no woman or child there is subject to any treatment that violates their fundamental or legal rights, the Delhi high court said on Tuesday. A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla observed that women and children are a vulnerable class and vigilance is needed to check the institute's functioning.
-
4 Delhi forests to be upgraded to ‘world-class standards’: Minister
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced the government's plans to upgrade four existing city forests to “world class standards” so that people will no longer have to leave the capital city to enjoy a “green getaway”. The additions will include palm or bamboo-based paths, drinking water facilities, meditation huts and amphitheatres that can be used by the general public.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics