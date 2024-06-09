 First time MP from Pune Murlidhar Mohol to take oath as minister in Modi 3.0 | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

First time MP from Pune Murlidhar Mohol to take oath as minister in Modi 3.0

ByYogesh Joshi
Jun 09, 2024 01:59 PM IST

Mohol, fielded as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, defeated Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar from Pune by a margin of 1.25 lakh votes

Mumbai: First time member of parliament (MP) from Maharashtra’s Pune, Murlidhar Mohol, is all set to take oath as a cabinet minister of the Narendra Modi 3.0 government. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the evening on Sunday at 7.15pm.

First time member of parliament (MP) from Pune Murlidhar Mohol (Twitter Photo)
First time member of parliament (MP) from Pune Murlidhar Mohol (Twitter Photo)

“I was at the Prime Minister’s residence after getting a call asking to be present for the oath-taking ceremony. I express my gratitude to the party for giving me such a big responsibility,” said Mohol.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Mohol, fielded as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, defeated Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar from Pune by a margin of 1.25 lakh votes.

“I was at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi when I got a call from party president JP Nadda at around 9am. I didn’t expect any such responsibility,” said Mohol, a Maratha face.

Mohol is the only Maratha leader from Maharashtra BJP to be getting ministerial berth especially when Maratha agitation has once again resumed in the state. He is also the only leader from Western Maharashtra, where the party’s stakes are high.

According to party officials, Mohol is being made the minister considering the upcoming state assembly elections later this year.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) has a strong presence in Western Maharashtra having eight MPs. At the same time, NCP chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is also a guardian minister for Pune district and takes keen interest in the politics of the city.

Mohol was the city mayor during Covid when his work to control the outbreak was appreciated across the state. As the mayor, Mohol gained the confidence of senior party leaders, including PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, and managed to bring them to Pune for various functions.

The four times corporator in Pune Municipal Corporator (PMC) before becoming MP, Mohol hails from Mulshi tehsil on the western part of Pune district.

Mohol, who has completed graduation, also practised wrestling in Pune and Kolhapur. He entered politics in 1996 and became Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief for Pune.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / First time MP from Pune Murlidhar Mohol to take oath as minister in Modi 3.0
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On