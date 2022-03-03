First train for Metro-3 underground corridor to reach Mumbai by March end
Mumbai: The first train of the 32-km-long Colaba-Seepz underground Metro-3 corridor is expected to arrive in the city by March end, said Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Wednesday. The MMRC said the first train of eight coaches will arrive from its manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh and thereafter a trial run of 10,000 km for Metro-3 will commence.
In total 31 trains of eight coaches will arrive in phases in the coming months. According to MMRC officials, once the first trains arrive, they will be in a position to start trail runs in 3 to 6 months.
A MMRC official said, “Once the first train arrives, we will have to undertake certain technical works to start a trial run. This can even take around three months or up to six months.” The deadline for Metro-3 was December 2022, however, it has been delayed owing to several challenges due to Covid-19 and also uncertainty over decision on construction of a car depot in Aarey Colony.
Further, the MMRC also clarified that no construction work is ongoing at the restricted site of Metro car depot in Aarey Colony. In a statement the MMRC said, “These reports are misleading as we are creating the temporary facility outside the restricted area and located at the mouth of the ramp on west of the Marol-Maroshi Road. This facility is to accommodate prototype trains expected by the end of March, and then start testing them. The train will be tested on various parameters including speed, oscillation, and emergency break distance during their 10000 km test runs. These tests will be conducted in the tunnels commencing from the temporary facility area.”
The statement further added, “The plans of testing of prototype trains by creating a temporary facility at this location has requisite approvals of the government.”
Meanwhile, Mumbai guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the trial run for Dahisar East-Andheri East Metro-7 that is going to be operated in the coming days. Thackeray on Wednesday tweeted, “Visited the trial run of Metro Line 7. For the past few weeks, trials and tests are on with central agencies and we expect clearances for 2A & 7 in the coming few days. We would be running 11 metro trains on the route.”
