Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Flier from Bangkok caught with smuggled wildlife

ByYogesh Naik
Published on: Aug 10, 2025 04:48 am IST

Mumbai Customs intercepted a passenger smuggling live animals from Bangkok, including Kinkajous and Pygmy Marmosets, prompting deportation for survival.

MUMBAI: Despite various complaints by the Indian wildlife authorities, wildlife smuggling from Bangkok continues, as the Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Customs on Friday intercepted a passenger carrying live animals in their baggage.

50 Albino red-eared sliders (left) were carried in boxes littered with faecal material.
50 Albino red-eared sliders (left) were carried in boxes littered with faecal material.

The animals seized from the passenger include two Kinkajous (trade banned under CITES and Schedule IV of the amended Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972), two Pygmy Marmoset (trade banned under CITES and Schedule IV of the amended Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972), and 50 Albino read-eared sliders (listed in CITES and Wildlife Protection Act, but trade was violation in CITES and policy), said a press note issued by Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

“Since all the species are not indigenous in nature, the live specimens should be deported back to the origin country, i.e. Thailand, for better survival on issuance of a Deportation Certificate from the Animal Quarantine Department,’’ said Yogesh Warkad, deputy director of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

Pawan Sharma, from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, said one Kinkajou died on Saturday evening as the passenger carried the animals in a small box. “We are stabilising these animals in our centre. The albino red-eared sliders were brought in two small boxes. They have a primary infection and faecal material strewn in the box they were carried in.’’

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Flier from Bangkok caught with smuggled wildlife
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On