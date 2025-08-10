Flier from Bangkok caught with smuggled wildlife

MUMBAI: Despite various complaints by the Indian wildlife authorities, wildlife smuggling from Bangkok continues, as the Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Customs on Friday intercepted a passenger carrying live animals in their baggage. 50 Albino red-eared sliders (left) were carried in boxes littered with faecal material.

The animals seized from the passenger include two Kinkajous (trade banned under CITES and Schedule IV of the amended Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972), two Pygmy Marmoset (trade banned under CITES and Schedule IV of the amended Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972), and 50 Albino read-eared sliders (listed in CITES and Wildlife Protection Act, but trade was violation in CITES and policy), said a press note issued by Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

“Since all the species are not indigenous in nature, the live specimens should be deported back to the origin country, i.e. Thailand, for better survival on issuance of a Deportation Certificate from the Animal Quarantine Department,’’ said Yogesh Warkad, deputy director of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

Pawan Sharma, from the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, said one Kinkajou died on Saturday evening as the passenger carried the animals in a small box. “We are stabilising these animals in our centre. The albino red-eared sliders were brought in two small boxes. They have a primary infection and faecal material strewn in the box they were carried in.’’