Flooded with applications, BMC to add extra division in 7 CBSE public schools

MUMBAI: Taking into consideration the increasing number of applications from parents, the BMC has announced the addition of one extra division in seven of its Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools across the city. This move will create 280 new seats and help address the growing demand for quality education in BMC-run institutions. The first batch of candidates appearing for CBSE board exams from schools run by the BMC appeared for board examinations this year. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

According to officials, the civic body received 2,452 applications for its 1,200 available seats in 21 schools that follow the CBSE, ICSE, and IB curricula. Among these, the Mumbai Public School in Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari East—the first BMC school to introduce the CBSE curriculum in 2020—received the highest number of applications. The school saw 236 applications for its 68 seats for the 2025-26 academic year.

“Considering the high demand from parents, we assessed the feasibility of expanding divisions, and identified seven schools where we could start an additional division,” said Prachi Jambhekar, deputy municipal commissioner (Education).

The BMC will start the extra division with a capacity of 40 students from nursery onwards from the coming academic year. The seven schools are MPS Chikuwadi, Borivali which received 168 applications for 68 seats, MPS Rajawadi, Ghatkopar (155 applications), MPS Ajijbaug (187), MPS Hariyali Village (158), MPS Kane Nagar (85), MPS Malvani Township (52), MPS Bhavani Shankar (181).

An education officer from the civic body noted that the popularity of the Poonam Nagar school was due to its status as the BMC’s first CBSE school which has built strong credibility among parents. “We have ensured excellent infrastructure, trained teachers, and the required academic support in all non-state board schools,” the officer added.

Education officer Sujata Khare confirmed that the new divisions would benefit students currently on the waiting list. “With the additional divisions, those students who couldn’t get admission earlier will now have a chance,” she said.