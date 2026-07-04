Still Googling your symptoms or relying on 'natural' remedies? Doctor debunks 5 health myths you need to stop believing

He points to turmeric supplements as an example. “Taking large amounts of turmeric supplements can increase the risk of bleeding in patients who are on blood-thinning medications.”

According to Dr Gautam, one of the biggest misconceptions is that anything labelled “natural” is automatically safe. “People think natural means safe. That’s not true. Herbal supplements and alternative therapies can cause side effects or interact with medications.”

Thanks to social media and the internet, health information is more accessible than ever. But with that comes a flood of misinformation, making it difficult to separate facts from fiction. From taking herbal supplements without a second thought to popping antibiotics for every cough and cold, several misconceptions continue to persist. Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gagan Gautam, Chairman, Urology, Renal Care, Medanta Gurugram, debunked five common health myths he still hears from patients in 2026. (Also read: From juice cleanses and supplements to wearable gadgets: Cardiologist explains which wellness trends benefit your heart )

Many young adults believe lifestyle diseases only affect older people, but Dr Gautam says that is no longer true. “We're increasingly diagnosing diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease in people in their 20s and 30s. Long working hours, lack of exercise, poor sleep, chronic stress and unhealthy eating habits are driving this trend.”

Dr Gautam warns that taking antibiotics unnecessarily can have lasting consequences. “Overuse can contribute to antibiotic resistance, making future infections harder to treat. It can also disrupt the healthy bacteria in the gut, leading to recurrent digestive issues.”

This remains one of the most common myths doctors encounter. “Not every fever or cough needs an antibiotic. Antibiotics only work on bacterial infections, not viral ones like the common cold or flu,” he says.

4. 'The more vitamins and supplements I take, the healthier I'll be' According to Dr Gautam, taking multiple supplements without medical advice is another growing concern. "Many patients believe that more vitamins automatically mean better health. But more isn't always better. For instance, excessive vitamin D can raise calcium levels in the body, increasing the risk of kidney stones, kidney damage and even abnormal heart rhythms."

5. 'I'll Google my symptoms first and see a doctor later' While online information can be useful, Dr Gautam warns against relying on it for self-diagnosis. "The internet can be a helpful resource, but self-diagnosis is often misleading. A single symptom can have many causes, and online searches may either create unnecessary panic or provide false reassurance. Digital information should complement, not replace, professional medical advice."

Summing it up, Dr Gautam says that although people today are better informed than ever, it's essential to separate myths from evidence. "When it comes to health decisions, evidence-based information and timely medical consultation remain the safest approach."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.