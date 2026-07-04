From juice cleanses and supplements to wearable gadgets: Cardiologist explains which wellness trends benefit your heart

He explains that cardiologists continue to recommend structured exercise as one of the most effective ways to improve cardiovascular health. "Regular aerobic exercise, resistance training, and simply staying physically active every day have consistently been shown to improve blood pressure, insulin sensitivity, vascular function and overall cardiovascular fitness," he says.

"The wellness industry is evolving much faster than the scientific evidence needed to validate many of its products," says Dr Aggarwal. "As preventive medicine becomes increasingly popular, it's important to remember that just because something is trending doesn't necessarily mean it benefits your heart."

The wellness industry is booming, with everything from juice cleanses and wearable gadgets to fasting routines and supplements promising better health. But when it comes to heart health , not every trend is backed by science. Dr Manish Aggarwal, Director, Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart, Yashoda Medicity, shared with HT Lifestyle which wellness practices cardiologists support and which ones deserve a closer look. (Also read: Mumbai woman reveals how she lost 35 kg but gained back 50, says eating just 800 calories a day 'broke my body' )

Dr Aggarwal also believes wearable health technology can be useful when used appropriately. "Wearable devices can provide valuable insights into heart rate variability, physical activity, sleep quality and, in some cases, even detect irregular heart rhythms. These tools can support early medical intervention, but they should complement, not replace, professional medical evaluation."

Sleep and nutrition remain the foundation Sleep, he says, is another area that deserves far more attention. "Poor sleep is increasingly recognised as a major risk factor for hypertension, obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Maintaining a regular sleep schedule and addressing conditions such as sleep apnoea can significantly reduce long-term cardiovascular risk."

When it comes to diet, Dr Aggarwal recommends focusing on eating patterns rather than restrictive food trends. "Diets centred around vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, nuts and healthy fats continue to offer the strongest evidence for cardiovascular benefits. Mediterranean-style and DASH eating patterns have consistently demonstrated improvements in blood pressure, cholesterol levels and overall heart health."

He adds, “Sustainable dietary habits are far more beneficial than restrictive diets that are difficult to maintain.”