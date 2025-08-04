Fmr corporator joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Former corporator from Sion Koliwada, Ramdas Kamble, on Sunday joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena at a programme at Anand Ashram in Thane. Shinde, also the deputy chief minister, was present during the occasion and appointed him on the executive committee of Sena’s youth wing, the Yuva Sena. Eknath Shinde (HT PHOTO)

“Many former public representatives from Mumbai continue to join Shiv Sena. The wave of inductions is still ongoing,” Shinde said while welcoming Kamble into the party.

The exodus of leaders and former corporators from Shiv Sena (UBT) to the Eknath Shinde-led Sena has slowed down considerably after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray shared the stage at a joint rally on July 5, raising hopes of an electoral alliance between the parties led by the two estranged cousins.

Shinde said citizens residing in Kamble’s constituency, ward number 173 under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), were beset with problems pertaining to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

“Kamble has joined Shiv Sena to resolve these issues. We will make every effort through the government to address them,” Shinde told the gathering which included former MP Rahul Shewale, former education committee chairman Mangesh Satamkar, Shiv Sena secretaries Ram Repale and Sanjay More, and other senior party leaders.

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader and member of the legislative council Sachin Ahir said Kamble may have realised that he would not get a ticket for the upcoming local body polls and left thereafter.

“We are analysing the performance of all former corporators and tickets will be distributed based on the analysis,” he said.