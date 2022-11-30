Following HC order, BMC chalks out concrete plan to clear the road

Mumbai: Following the Bombay high court (HC) order, the G North ward of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday conducted a joint meeting along with citizens and police officials to act on illegal encroachment in Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim.

Owing to the encroachment, the stretch is witnessing increased traffic snarls and pedestrians are also facing several issues like being harassed by beggars. These were highlighted by four citizens, who filed a writ petition in the high court against the menace.

HC in its order dated November 14 said that it has made it clear that if the encroachments and illegal garages from the footpaths on Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim are not removed within the period prescribed (one month) in the clause, the concerned officer of the civic body would be personally responsible for inaction. It is the duty of the municipal corporation to get the public street clear from encroachers. The said street shall be made available to members of the public for smooth vehicular traffic and free from encroachment, read the order passed by justice RD Dhanuka and justice Kamal Khata.

In its meeting on Tuesday, BMC officials requested the police to provide protection while acting on removing the vagrants or illegal car wash and garages from the road. For example, the officials said that sometimes the vagrants put the kids and women ahead while the department is taking action, making it difficult to act.

As per the plan, the BMC has now decided to form a WhatsApp group, which will have BMC officials, petitioners (citizens who approached the court) and police officials as well. A team of police constables will be deputed to patrol the affected areas on Senapati Bapat Marg, both in the morning and in the evening to check on encroachers and illegal garages. The WhatsApp group will be used to provide weekly updates on the action taken by the authorities along with the pictures. The petitioners will also be able to send complaints on the WhatsApp group and the authorities will act accordingly.

The authorities are also planning to deploy home guards in the area 24x7 in multiple shifts to ensure the area is encroachment free.

An official from BMC said, “Police have started supporting us, but since they are understaffed, along with police, we are now planning to deploy home guards in shifts 24x7 in the area to prevent the encroachment. We will continue our drive to remove encroachments.”

Following the order, officials of the ward have been taking action on the encroachers regularly, however, the issue does not seem to have been resolved with new complaints of illegal car washing and garages on the road keep coming up.

The assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward, Prashant Sapkale did not respond to calls and messages despite multiple attempts.