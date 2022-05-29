For fourth day in a row, state reports over 500 cases
Mumbai For the fourth consecutive day, Maharashtra recorded more than 500 Covid cases at 550 cases with one death on Sunday. In addition, the detection of BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the omicron strain has only sparked fears of the impending fourth wave.
Meanwhile, Mumbai also crossed the 300-mark for the fourth day and recorded 375 cases on Sunday.
State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate described the situation under control and ruled out the possibility of a fourth wave as of now. “We are seeing cases but there are hardly any hospitalisations or deaths. Both BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-lineages of the omicron variant. They are more transmissible and we can see an increase in the number of cases, but there will be no surge per se. The fourth wave would have been possible had there been another variant, but it is just the omicron variant which was responsible for the third wave and whose effect has now worn off,” said Dr Awate.
“These variants will be tackled by way of our natural immunity as well as vaccine-induced immunity. In addition, we have also developed herd immunity,” he added.
Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, said that the fourth wave is likely to hit the state. “The state government needs to make masking compulsory as well as stress on Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Shaikh.
The state recorded a positivity rate of 2.22% as 550 cases were detected of the total 24,707 tests conducted.
The active cases have now reached 2,997 with Mumbai leading at 2,070 followed by Thane and Pune with 354 and 333 cases respectively.
The death toll has now reached 1,47,859 with Pune again leading with 20,544 deaths followed by Mumbai with 19,566 patients and Thane with 11,919.
The total number of cases till date has now reached 78,85,944, while the deaths have reached 1,47,859.
