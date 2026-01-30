MUMBAI: The Borivali unit of the Government Railway Police on Thursday recovered the pair of forceps allegedly used by 27-year-old Omkar Shinde to fatally stab 33-year-old college lecturer Alok Kumar Singh inside a local train on Saturday evening. Police said the weapon was found outside Malad station, near the east-end rickshaw stand. Forceps recovered in Malad train stabbing case; CCTV shows accused discarding weapon

Shinde, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of Singh, a lecturer at NM College, has told investigators that the attack followed an argument during the rush-hour commute. According to the police, Shinde claimed he was angered after being “shoved and humiliated in front of women” in the coach. Officers described him as “short-tempered” and said he also told them he did not realise Singh had died, alleging that he had only intended to “poke” him with the forceps.

GRP officials said the recovery of the weapon was made after reviewing CCTV footage from the foot overbridge used by Shinde to flee the station. “He did not disclose where he disposed of the forceps. However, CCTV footage shows him throwing an object from the foot overbridge towards the east end while running away immediately after the incident,” a senior GRP officer said. A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of the forceps.

Police said the weapon is a crucial piece of evidence linking Shinde to the crime. “We have CCTV footage of the accused discarding the weapon and fleeing, along with eyewitness statements. This evidence is sufficient to establish his involvement,” the officer added.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening as the train pulled into Malad station. Investigators said Shinde stabbed Singh in the abdomen as passengers were attempting to alight. According to the police version, Shinde asked Singh to move forward so that passengers could get down. Singh reportedly responded that he could not, as a woman was standing in front of him.

Shinde has admitted that an argument broke out but claimed that Singh and a colleague, also a lecturer at NM College, slapped him before he could step down from the coach. He told the GRP that he felt deeply embarrassed at being allegedly slapped in front of women passengers, which prompted the attack.

However, the police said this account has not been corroborated by eyewitnesses so far. “None of the witnesses examined have supported the claim that the accused was slapped,” an officer said, adding that efforts are ongoing to trace and record statements of additional passengers who were present in the coach to establish the exact sequence of events.

Singh collapsed after being stabbed and later succumbed to his injuries. The accused has been remanded to police custody, and further investigation is underway.