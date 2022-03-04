Foreigner held at Mumbai airport for cocaine smuggling
Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a 43-year-old citizen of Guinea (West Africa) for allegedly smuggling cocaine worth nearly ₹2.30 crore by swallowing the contraband in the pellet form.
Officials said they were tipped off about a foreign national arriving from Addis Ababa with drugs. They added based on the specific inputs, DRI officials on Thursday intercepted Kaba Ibrahimaat at the Mumbai airport.
Officials said Ibrahimaat’s baggage was checked but no drugs were found. Later, it emerged he had swallowed the contraband, which was recovered in form of the 37 capsules containing 736 grams of cocaine when he defecated.
Ibrahimaat, who has been admitted to a hospital for medical examination, came to India and was promised a commission for smuggling the drugs. DRI officials planned to interrogate him about his associates and the local contacts supposed to receive the drugs.
Ibrahimaat has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and faces up to 20-year imprisonment.
