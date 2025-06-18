Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Forest land fraud: ED carries out searches at multiple locations

ByAbhishek Sharan
Jun 18, 2025 05:48 AM IST

JM Mhatre, a Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader for nearly four decades who shifted to the BJP recently, is under the scanner in the case

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Maharashtra including the premises of BJP leader and businessman JM Mhatre in connection with its money-laundering investigation into an alleged land fraud in Vahal village under Raigad district. Mhatre is accused of acquiring forest land illegally in 2005 by making duplicate entries in mutation records and subsequently surrendering the land to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in lieu of 42.4 crore as compensation. Another accused allegedly received 9.69 crore in similar fashion.

JM Mhatre
JM Mhatre

Mutation records are official documents which record changes in ownership of property.

Mhatre, a former Panvel Municipal Council president, is the chairman of JM Mhatre Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, a construction company. He was a Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) leader for nearly four decades before he shifted to the BJP recently.

On Tuesday, the ED’s Mumbai unit conducted searches at two of Mhatre’s premises in Panvel. HT reached out to him for his comments regarding the ED’s action and the allegations against him but he did not respond despite repeated attempts.

The ED on Tuesday also conducted searches at a location in Dadar to unearth details related to the land fraud and trace the alleged proceeds of crime, agency officials said.

The ED’s ECIR (Enforcement Complaint Information Report) in the case is based on a first information report (FIR) registered by the Panvel police on the basis of a complaint by the forest department.

According to the ED, Mhatre had acquired four hectares of land in survey number 436/1 (area of 110.60 hectare) in Vahal village under Panvel tehsil in Raigad district illegally by forging mutation records, and subsequently transferred 1.86 hectares to the NHAI for a compensation of 42.4 crore. Similarly, a co-accused identified as S Qadri, now deceased, had allegedly transferred 0.42 hectares of land at survey number 427/1 to the NHAI and received 9.69 crore as compensation, said ED officers.

The land in question originally belonged to the erstwhile Nizam of Hyderabad, said sources in the ED. The state government had enacted the Maharashtra Private Forests (Acquisition) Act in 1975 to prevent grabbing of such forest land and subsequently transferred the ownership of such land to itself, the sources added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Forest land fraud: ED carries out searches at multiple locations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On