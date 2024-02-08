 Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique resigns from Congress | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique resigns from Congress

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique resigns from Congress

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 11:06 AM IST

Baba Siddique had been associated with the Congress for 48 years.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique resigned from the Congress on Thursday with immediate effect. Baba Siddique had been associated with the Congress for 48 years.

Baba Siddique
Baba Siddique

“I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party with immediate effect,” Baba Siddique wrote on social media X (formally Twitter).

"There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey," Baba Siddique added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
