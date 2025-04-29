MUMBAI: Former Mumbai mayor Datta Dalvi, who had been roundly abusing Eknath Shinde till some time ago, quit the Shiv Sena (UBT) and joined the Shiv Sena in the deputy CM’s presence on Monday. A large number of Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries from the eastern suburbs also joined along with him. Dalvi was considered close to Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. Former mayor Datta Dalvi quits Thackeray faction, join Sena

A year ago, Dalvi had declared that had Shinde’s mentor Anand Dighe been alive, he would have flogged him. He has also accused Shinde of corruption and emptying the BMC coffers. Dalvi’s car was vandalised and he was also arrested by the police for abusing Shinde.

Dalvi was under pressure to quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena when Narayan Rane jumped ship to the Congress, but he desisted.

When Bal Thackeray visited Malvan to campaign against Rane in a byelection of 2005, the Sena founder stayed in Dalvi’s house in Ranbamboli. Following this, the Sindhudurg collectorate issued a notice to Dalvi concerning his hotel along the Mumbai-Goa highway.

Dalvi, who hails from Vikhroli East, was quite close to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and his MLA brother Sunil Raut. Sanjay Raut refused to comment on his quitting and said that it was a “local issue”.

Speaking at the function, Dalvi said, “The Mahatma Phule Hospital in our area was in bad shape. We appealed to many people and they did nothing. We then sent a letter to Shinde saheb, and he visited and solved our problem. There are many local issues that I want the Shiv Sena to look at. I also hope they will make place for my son and the many shakha pramukhs who have joined me somewhere in politics. I have worked in the Shiv Sena and have seen Shinde saheb perform. I am impressed.”

Shinde said, “Instead of introspecting, the Shiv Sena (UBT) constantly abuses others and levels allegations.”