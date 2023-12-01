Former mayor reports fake ED notice circulating on social media

Mumbai: A former Mayor of Vasai-Virar, Rupesh Jadhav, lodged a complaint with the Tulinj police on Thursday, after an unidentified person posted a fake Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice on social media. The notice implicated Jadhav in a ₹780 crore money laundering case. HT Image

According to the former Mayor, the notice was fake and was posted on social media by his political rivals. He clarified that he co-owns Ganesh Ventures with Manoj Chaturvedi, Gangaram Mukund, and Anish Gidh, and they are currently embroiled in a financial dispute with a third party. However, Jadhav claimed that there had not been any FIR registered against him in connection with the dispute.

“None of us – me or my partners have received any notice from the ED. The notice posted on social media is completely fake and is an attempt to defame me,” stated Jadhav. After seeking legal advice, Jadhav approached the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV)Police to file a complaint against the unknown individual responsible for posting the purported fake notice.

The notice, disputed by Jadhav, claimed that ED’s investigation implicated four major individuals, including – Rupesh Jadhav and three others – Manoj Chaturvedi, Gangaram Mukund, and Ashok Gidh in a money laundering case amounting to approximately INR 780 crore. It alleged fraudulent property transactions involving multiple registrations on the same property and the sale of flats, plots, and lands with forged documents.

The notice “directed” Jadhav and others to appear at ED’s Delhi office for further investigation within 15 working days from November 28. The “formal show cause” notice under sections 50 and 63 of the PMLA stated that the probe was undertaken pursuant to a complaint received from one Pritam Mhatre.

Police officials stated their intent to verify the notice’s authenticity and conduct investigations accordingly.