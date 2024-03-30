 Four arrested with 3kg MD worth ₹6 crore in south Mumbai | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Four arrested with 3kg MD worth 6 crore in south Mumbai

ByManish K Pathak
Mar 30, 2024 07:30 AM IST

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed the details of the other two suspects from whom they had procured the contraband, a police officer said. The police team later laid a trap near Dhobi ghat and managed to arrest the third and fourth accused, aged 30 and 38, respectively, near the high-rise building

Mumbai The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the crime branch has arrested four suspected drug suppliers in south Mumbai and seized 3kg of mephedrone (MD) worth 6 crore in the illicit markets from their alleged possession.

One of the accused was staying on the 42nd floor of a high-rise building, and the police recovered 2.5 kg mephedrone from his flat
The ANC’s Bandra unit said that the first two accused were arrested near JJ Marg, while the suppliers were arrested from Nagpada. One of the accused was staying on the 42nd floor of a high-rise building, and the police recovered 2.5 kg mephedrone from his flat. While patrolling the JJ Marg area on Thursday, the ANC unit spotted two suspicious persons, aged 30 and 35. While frisking, the police found 250g of contraband from each of them.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed the details of the other two suspects from whom they had procured the contraband, a police officer said. The police team later laid a trap near Dhobi ghat and managed to arrest the third and fourth accused, aged 30 and 38, respectively, near the high-rise building. The police searched their residence on the 42nd floor of Omkar Tower, Mahalaxmi, and found 2.5 kilograms of high-quality mephedrone and recovered seven mobile phones from them, said a police officer.

“During the interrogation, we found a few leads and the police are working on it. It appears that the upper layer is manufacturing contraband somewhere in the city in south Mumbai and distributing it through small suppliers and drug peddlers”, a senior officer said.

An in-depth investigation is underway to find out other crucial members. The two accused arrested from JJ Marg have cases registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the MIDC police station and the DB Marg police station registered in 2023, the officer said. A case was registered against them on Thursday, under the NDPS Act. In 2024, the ANC has so far registered 20 cases and arrested 47 drug suppliers, recovering contraband worth around 29.86 crore, the police officer added.

