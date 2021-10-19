Four booked for gang raping 26-year-old

Kasarvadavali police on Tuesday booked four persons for gang raping a 26-year-old woman. The woman, in her complaint, claimed the incident happened in 2019 after her boyfriend took her along with his three friends, who allegedly raped her unnaturally.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Govind Rajbhar, 32. Complainant told police, the accused took her video when they were in a relationship and would often threaten to make it viral if she refused to meet.

An officer said, “The accused had also borrowed ₹7.55 lakh and did not return. During their relationship in 2019, the accused took her with his three unknown friends who allegedly raped her in the car. Later the accused assured her for marriage and went to her village. There, he clicked a video of her sister while she was taking a bath and threatened circulate the video if she revealed about the relationship to anyone.”

“The complainant later approached the police and registered a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code against her boyfriend and three unknown persons. We are yet to arrest the accused,” the officer added.