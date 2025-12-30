Four deaths a day: Inside MMR’s killer roads

MUMBAI: At least four people died in road accidents every day in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in the first 11 months of the year, begging the question: is the development juggernaut that’s awakening towns and cities around Mumbai exacting a human cost? According to figures with the state transport department, 1,428 people lost their lives in 5,508 road accidents across the MMR, including Mumbai, from January to November this year. (HT Photo)

According to figures with the state transport department, 1,428 people lost their lives in 5,508 road accidents across the MMR, including Mumbai, from January to November this year. This was a marginal increase, from 1,403 fatalities from 5,448 accidents, during the same period in 2024, and 1,376 fatalities from 5,450 accidents in 2023.

After Mumbai (326), the highest number of fatalities were in Navi Mumbai (257), followed by Palghar (246). But, as far as accidents go, Mumbai ranked right on top at 2,381, followed by Thane at 900 and Thane-city at 745.

Even though the numbers have remained largely consistent for the last three years, experts sound alarm bells over systemic failures in urban planning, road safety and the sheer explosion in the number of vehicles registered every year.

The MMR region consists of Mumbai, Thane, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and some towns in Raigad. Data released by the state transport department reveals a staggering 753 vehicles per square kilometre in Mumbai, which alone has over 15 lakh registered vehicles.

Putting motorists’ lives at risk are factors such as poor roads, driver behaviour, and vehicle condition. Diving deeper, some experts point out that the more road infrastructure the government builds, the more vehicles the city attracts. And this, they say, increases the potential for accidents.

Dhawal Ashar, programme head in the Integrated transport team at the World Resources Institute, says, “Underpinning the development in the MMR is high-speed infrastructure to increase connectivity across the region. But road users are a very heterogeneous bunch. Bicycles, motorcycles and pedestrians all share the same road space as a speeding car or dumper. This heterogeneity, unless planned for, is always going to be a high-risk situation. We need to plan for the most vulnerable road user, through the current transitional period that we are in.”

Also contributing in no small measure are driver behaviour and human error. “A large number of drivers ignore basic traffic laws,” admits Anil Kumbhare, joint commissioner of police (traffic) in Mumbai. “Many accidents involve heavy vehicles or public and utility vehicles, where drivers are often careless or untrained,” he said.

Other experts recommend restrictions on the number of vehicles on the streets. “There is a substantial rise in the number of powerful passenger vehicles, that is, SUVs & sub-SUVs. But driver training isn’t keeping pace with the evolving demand for skilful driving,” points out Ajay Gowale, vice-president, community impact, United Way Mumbai, a non-profit working in rural and urban communities across India.

Enforcement is also weak, encouraging motorists to violate traffic rules, Gowale said. “Across the MMR region, there is ample scope for strict enforcement, including the use of helmets (including use by pillion riders), wrong-side driving, seat belts for all the occupants of a car, underage driving, driving without a licence etc. There is almost no fear of consequences among offenders.”

Moreover, Gowale said, fines must be increased to become real deterrents. “Around ₹4,600 crore is yet to be recovered from fines levied through e-challans over the last six years. We find two-wheelers, especially delivery boys, blatantly jumping signals, riding on footpaths etc, causing accidents.”

Pankaj Shirsat, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Thane, said precautionary measures have curbed accidents in the region. “This year, we have registered fewer accidents as well as deaths compared to last year.”

Drunk jawan robs family of its mother

“A family has lost its mother due to a reckless, drunk jawan. If a jawan can be so irresponsible, what can we expect from civilians,” asks Jawed Sheikh, whose 55-year-old sister died after the autorickshaw she was travelling in was hit by a drunk CISF jawan on the Western Express Highway on April 4, 2025.

Hazra Sheikh and her daughters were returning home past midnight after celebrating Eid with relatives in Andheri. Vanrai police said the CISF jawan, Dhodiram Yadav, 33, lost control of his SUV at Goregaon east, jumped the divider and hit Hazra’s rickshaw.

Yadav was arrested and a medical examination revealed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

“My brother-in-law, following in another rickshaw, witnessed the accident with utter horror. He rushed my sister, nieces and their auto driver to hospital. “My sister died, and my nieces, Shaheen, 22, and Shirin, 17, are still traumatised by the accident,” said Jawed.

SUV mayhem at Ambernath flyover

Four people were killed and four others seriously injured on November 21, 2025, after a speeding SUV rammed into several motorcycles on the Ambernath flyover, which connects the eastern and western parts of the town.

The car was travelling in the opposite direction when it collided with the bikes. The impact was so severe that one of the victims was flung off the flyover, and onto the road below. The deceased were the driver of the car and three motorcyclists.

Amit Chauhan, an electrician, was riding one of the motorcycles. His friend, Abhishek Chauhan, who was riding pillion, fractured his spine and leg. Chauhan believed the accident could have been avoided if the flyover had a divider.

Hit-and-run kills salon employee

A woman was killed and a man seriously injured when a truck slammed their motorcycle on Ghodbunder Road in Waghbil on October 19, 2025. The hit-and-run was the 19th fatality reported this year on the arterial road.

The deceased, Swati Kadam, was riding pillion with her employer’s brother, while returning home from work. She worked at a salon on Ghodbunder Road. The motorcyclist, Manoj, sustained serious shoulder and leg injuries, and is yet to heal enough to get back on his feet.

“The truck came out of nowhere and hit us from behind. Both of us fell off. Swati was run over by the truck and died on the spot. No matter how carefully you ride, you can become an accident victim,” said Manoj.

Justice for his brother

“It’s been three months and I’m still trying to get details on the dumper driver, who killed my brother,” said a distraught 24-year-old Ehsaan Shaikh. His brother, Mohammed Irfan, 31, died after a speeding dumper collided with his scooter on the Lalbaug flyover around midnight on October 3, 2025. Mohammad was on the way to his paan shop in Nagpada when the accident occurred.

The dumper driver, who fled the scene, was later identified as Mohammad Rauf Khan, 60. He had been booked but is yet to be arrested.

On her way for prayers, senor hit by a bus

“The police are not giving us the name of the owner of the school bus that hit my mother,” said Chetan Bolar.

Usha Bolar, 78, an Andheri east resident, was waiting for an autorickshaw to go for her daily prayers when a speeding mini-school bus hit her on December 1. A police constable, manning traffic at Ramesh More Chowk at Telli Gully, said the school bus, travelling from the Andheri-Kurla Road towards the highway turned sharply into Telli Gully and knocked down Bolar.

The driver had also put several school children at risk as they were in the bus when the accident took place. He initially stepped out to check on the injured woman but fled when he saw the constable approaching. The driver, Santosh Nirgude, 40, was arrested a few hours later.

“My lawyer is filing an RTI application to get the details on the school bus owner so that we can pursue the case,” said Chetan.