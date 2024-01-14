Four injured in concrete slab collapse in Mumbra

Thane HT Image

Four people were injured after a ground plus four storied building’s second-floor concrete slab collapsed in Mumbra on Friday afternoon, said a Regional Desaster management of the municipal corporation.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

RDMC officials said that the incident took place at Mumbra on Friday afternoon when the residents of rooms number 101 and 201 were in their rooms when the incident occurred.

According to an RDMC official, the 16-year-old Sadaf apartment is ground plus four storied building comprising a total of 30 rooms and two shops on the ground floor.

The injured have been identified as Salma Mirza, 38, Saleha Ansari, 23, Noman Ansari, 12, and Rubina Shaikh, 22. They suffered injuries on their head, waist, and legs and were admitted to a nearby hospital where their treatment are undergoing.

Yasin Tadvi, Chief of, the Regional Destater Management Cell said, “We received a call on Friday around 2.20 pm about the slab was collapsed. We rushed to the spot and began the rescue. “

Civic officials of Thane Municipal Corporation have evacuated the family members of the two rooms and sealed rooms numbers 101 and 201 and their residents shifted to their relatives for shelter.