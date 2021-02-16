IND USA
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Four minors booked for gang-rape of 13-year-old near Mumbai

Four minors have been booked by the police for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Thane rural. The accused also threatened to kill her parents if she told anyone about the incident.
By HT Correspondent, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:13 AM IST

Four minors have been booked by the police for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Thane rural. The accused also threatened to kill her parents if she told anyone about the incident. All four accused in the case are minors, said Ganeshpuri police.

While the incident took place in July last year, the survivor narrated the ordeal to her family on Sunday. After hearing about it, her father went after one of the accused and was assaulted by him. The father then approached social workers who approached the police, following which a case was registered against the four.

The incident took place in July when the minor was returning home after buying some groceries. One of the accused allegedly asked her to go to an old isolated bungalow near the village and then he and three of his friends took turns to rape her. They allegedly threatened that they would kill her father and asked her not to tell anyone about it. A few days later, two of the accused got hold of her, brought her to the bungalow and raped her.

A police officer said, “On Sunday, the girl’s father saw one of the accused making obscene gesture towards his daughter and got into a scuffle with him. He approached a social organisation, who took the girl into confidence when she revealed her ordeal. The organisation brought the girl to the police station and the four were booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.”

Some schools in Maharashtra and schools under consulates and embassies in Mumbai have been allowed to reopen since January 18. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai schools urge BMC to allow reopening for higher grades

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Pointing to upcoming board exams, city schools and parents of students took to social media on Monday, urging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to allow schools to reopen partially
MU received confirmation letters from collectors of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane rural and other districts with MU-affiliated colleges. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Affiliated colleges in districts other than Mumbai can reopen, says University of Mumbai

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Two days after the University of Mumbai (MU) released a circular directing affiliated colleges in the city to postpone reopening until February 22, officials released another circular late on Sunday, stating all affiliated colleges — barring those in Mumbai city and suburbs — can reopen starting February 16
JM Joshi allegedly created a company in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven, which was then used to hold funds from his Indian businesses.
mumbai news

I-T searches find unaccounted transactions of 1,500 crore at gutkha baron JM Joshi, son actor Sachiin’s premises

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:49 AM IST
The income tax (I-T) department on Monday said that unaccounted transactions of around 1,500 crore have been found in their six-day-long major search operation carried out at various premises linked to gutkha baron JM Joshi and his son, actor Sachiin Joshi, who is presently under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC tells ED to not take coercive action against Avinash Bhosale

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:21 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of the plea filed by Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale and his son Amit challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 24 after ED gave an oral assurance that it will not take any coercive action against the two.
According to a statement from the NCP, party chief Sharad Pawar has expelled Mani C Kappan. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

NCP expels Kerala legislator Mani Kappan over anti-party activities

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The decision was taken after Kappan’s decision to join the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress.
Partho Dasgupta rigged ratings in connivance with anchor of news channel: State to HC. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai breathes cleanest air of the year

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The city breathed its cleanest air so far this year as rising temperatures and wind from the sea cleared up pollution
Sajjan Pawar, 40, and his nephew Prashant Pawar, 32, at their farm in Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai duo sets up strawberry farm, officials plan to replicate model

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Panvel taluka officials claimed this is a first such experiment in Panvel and could now be replicated in other parts of the taluka.
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees rise in Covid cases: ‘No lockdown yet, but keeping watch’

By Faisal Malik and Mehul Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:11 AM IST
According to data released by the government on Monday, Maharashtra reported 3,365 new Covid cases, 23 deaths and 3,105 recoveries
BJP leader Vinod Mishra had last week filed a complaint with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) alleging misappropriation of funds. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body releases frozen 350-crore corporators’ funds

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:11 AM IST
The money was frozen on Friday after BJP leader Vinod Mishra filed a complaint with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) last week alleging misappropriation of funds.
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India is accused in the TRP manipulation scam. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Partho Dasgupta rigged ratings in connivance with anchor of news channel: State to HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:05 AM IST
While opposing the bail application of Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) who is one of the 16 accused named in the television rating points (TRP) manipulation case, the state informed the Bombay high court (HC) that Dasgupta had rigged TV ratings since 2017 in connivance with the anchor of a news channel and had also silenced an employee who had raised objections to the sudden spike in the ratings of an English news channel
Some research scholars at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune have also alleged irregular disbursement of fellowship. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Delay in fellowships pushes research scholars in science and tech institutes into debt

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:05 AM IST
CSIR, the apex body that runs the fellowships programme for both junior and senior researchers in science and technology institutes, said the delay in disbursements was a matter of concern.
A vaccine beneficiary gets his photo clicked after getting the shot at Sir JJ Hospital on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Only 71 health workers in Mumbai get Covid-19 second dose

By Eeshanpriya MS
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The 71 are among the 1,926 who received the first dose on January 16, the day the first phase of the vaccination drive began
Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, the dean of Sir JJ Hospital, gets vaccinated on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Co-WIN app develops glitch again: Names of many Mumbai health workers go missing

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:45 PM IST
According to the ICMR rules, beneficiaries of Covishield and Covaxin have to take the second dose after 28 days of taking the first vaccine
Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, the dean of Sir JJ Hospital, gets vaccinated on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s Chembur area to go under lockdown?

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:41 PM IST
With M-West ward that covers Chembur clocking in the highest number of new Covid-19 cases, a majority of them from high-rises, the ward office on Monday started issuing new guidelines to societies and directed the hawkers to undergo Covid-19 tests
