Four minors booked for gang-rape of 13-year-old near Mumbai
Four minors have been booked by the police for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Thane rural. The accused also threatened to kill her parents if she told anyone about the incident. All four accused in the case are minors, said Ganeshpuri police.
While the incident took place in July last year, the survivor narrated the ordeal to her family on Sunday. After hearing about it, her father went after one of the accused and was assaulted by him. The father then approached social workers who approached the police, following which a case was registered against the four.
The incident took place in July when the minor was returning home after buying some groceries. One of the accused allegedly asked her to go to an old isolated bungalow near the village and then he and three of his friends took turns to rape her. They allegedly threatened that they would kill her father and asked her not to tell anyone about it. A few days later, two of the accused got hold of her, brought her to the bungalow and raped her.
A police officer said, “On Sunday, the girl’s father saw one of the accused making obscene gesture towards his daughter and got into a scuffle with him. He approached a social organisation, who took the girl into confidence when she revealed her ordeal. The organisation brought the girl to the police station and the four were booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai schools urge BMC to allow reopening for higher grades
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Affiliated colleges in districts other than Mumbai can reopen, says University of Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I-T searches find unaccounted transactions of ₹1,500 crore at gutkha baron JM Joshi, son actor Sachiin’s premises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC tells ED to not take coercive action against Avinash Bhosale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCP expels Kerala legislator Mani Kappan over anti-party activities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai breathes cleanest air of the year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai duo sets up strawberry farm, officials plan to replicate model
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four minors booked for gang-rape of 13-year-old near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees rise in Covid cases: ‘No lockdown yet, but keeping watch’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body releases frozen ₹350-crore corporators’ funds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Partho Dasgupta rigged ratings in connivance with anchor of news channel: State to HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delay in fellowships pushes research scholars in science and tech institutes into debt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 71 health workers in Mumbai get Covid-19 second dose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-WIN app develops glitch again: Names of many Mumbai health workers go missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s Chembur area to go under lockdown?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox