Four people try to rob 89-year-old blind man in Thane, one held

Thane The Naupada police have arrested a man and are the lookout for three more who entered the house of an 89-year-old blind man, tied up his caretaker and tried to robbed him of ₹5000.

However, a few alert citizens realised what was happening and alerted the police who immediately reached the spot and arrested one of the accused foiling the robbery attempt.

The complainant Prakash Dhal, 35, is caretaker of the octogenarian B S Khurana, whose sons live abroad.

On Thursday night, after 12am, four men, including one wearing a food delivery company’s dress, entered the New Anand Society in Panchpakhadi. They knocked on the door of the complainant on the third floor. After he opened the door, the four accused forcefully entered his home and tied up the caretaker. The senior citizen, who was inside, couldn’t see what was happening around him. He could just hear the voices of a few people.

Narrating the incident, police sub inspector, Sangam Patil said, “Some alert residents saw that the light of this house was on and called the control room informing them about some suspicious activities. The beat marshals immediately reached the spot and surrounded the building from all sides. The four accused then tried to climb down using the toilet pipe. While three accused managed to escape, the fourth one fell off from the second floor and was nabbed. He is injured and undergoing treatment. Interrogation is still going on.”