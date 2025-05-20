Four suburban stns among 103 slated for launch on May 22

Mumbai: Four suburban stations from Mumbai will feature among 103 redeveloped railway stations that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22. The four stations – Parel, Chinchpokli, Wadala Road and Matunga – have been rebuilt over the past 15-20 months under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), at a cost of ₹71.52 crore. A view of the newly redeveloped Matunga railway station (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Maharashtra has 132 railway stations that are being upgraded under ABSS, of which 15 will be inaugurated by Modi on May 22. The larger list includes 19 stations on the Western Railway, of which 7 stations are in the suburban network; around 10-50% of work on the suburban stations has been completed till now.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched by the ministry of railways in December 2022. Around 1300 railway stations across the country are being upgraded under the scheme, focussing on long-term development, multimodal integration, enhanced amenities for disabled passengers and transformation of stations into future-ready urban centres. Foundation stones for redevelopment of these stations were laid by PM Modi on August 6, 2023 and February 26, 2024.