Four tiger cubs found dead in Maharashtra’s Tadoba Andhari reserve’s buffer zone

Three days after the carcass of the mother tigress was found in the Sheoni forest range, four tiger cubs were found dead in the same area in the famous Tadoba tiger reserve in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Saturday morning, officials of the forest range informed.

“The carcasses of the cubs, who were about 3-4 months, were found in forest compartment number 265 under the Sheoni forest range this morning. The carcass of the mother of the cubs was found in the same area on Wednesday,” Jitendra Ramgaonkar, field director of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger project informed.

Among the tiger cubs, two were female and the other two were males, he said.

Also Read: Leopard attack victims’ families to get ₹15 lakh compensation: Karnataka CM

According to the field director, a team led by the Sheoni range forest officer, along with forces of the rapid response team, who were monitoring the cubs ever since their birth in the jungle, spotted a male tiger in the vicinity on Friday.

They found the carcasses of cubs this morning, Ramgaonkar informed.

According to the wildlife wing, all four bodies were found with bite injuries indicating that the cubs were killed by the male tiger.

Carcasses are being taken to Chandrapur veterinary hospital for a post-mortem, Ramgaonkar said adding, the tissue samples of all the cubs and the dead tigress will be analyzed by DNA identification methods and the identity of the mother and cubs will be confirmed.

The field director and other senior officials of the wildlife wing rushed to the spot and are camping in the jungle investigating the incident.

Also Read: Bihar: Farmer injured in bear attack near Valmiki Tiger Reserve

Further, camera traps were placed to intensify the monitoring of the area for the presence and movement of other tigers. Field personnel were also deployed in the jungle.

Tadoba is one of the oldest national parks in the country. It spreads over 1,727 sq km and contains some of the best forest tracks endowed with rich biodiversity. Along with over 120 tigers, it is the home to rare Indian wildlife animals, including leopards, wild dogs, hyenas, wild boar, sloth bears and bison.