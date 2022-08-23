Frauds impersonate NMIMS dean, try to cheat officials

Mumbai A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered after the name and photo of the head of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) was used in an online scam.

According to the complainant identified as Ravi Shankar Kamath (55), the registrar of the institute, the dean Rajiv Shah (51) informed Kamath that his friend Dr Arun Phori had received a message on WhatsApp from an unidentified number with the photo and name of Amrish Patel, the head of the institute.

The sender, according to Kamath, tried to send Phori an Amazon Gift card in exchange for money transfer. The complainant told the police that the number did not belong to Patel and that online frauds were misusing his name and photo in the scam.

The police officers said that based on the statement given by Kamath, an FIR has been registered by the Juhu police under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and section 66 (c) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“We are tracing the number from which the WhatsApp message was sent and are also trying to find out how many more people have received the message and paid money in exchange for the Amazon gift card,” said a police officer from Juhu police station.