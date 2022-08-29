Frauds impersonate senior EOW officer, try to dupe his contact list
After commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, joint commissioner of police Pravin Padwal in charge of the Economic Offences Wing is the latest senior officer to fall prey to an impersonation scam
Mumbai After commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, joint commissioner of police Pravin Padwal in charge of the Economic Offences Wing is the latest senior officer to fall prey to an impersonation scam.
Padwal said that on Monday afternoon, he was informed by three different senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers that they had received WhatsApp messages in his name, seeking money or Amazon gift cards.
The perpetrators have used Padwal’s picture in uniform along with his full name – Pravinkumar T Padwal – to create a fake profile on WhatsApp.
“I was informed about it at around 12.30 pm on Monday. The scamster was trying to trick the officers into sending him money or Amazon gift cards. I have reported the matter to the cyber police,” Padwal said.
Padwal also put out a social media post cautioning his contacts about the attempted fraud and asking them to not fall prey to it.
The incident comes just three days after a similar scam was being attempted in the name of the Mumbai police chief. A complaint in this regard was registered with the LT Marg police station and the investigation was subsequently transferred to the anti-extortion cell.
A Truecaller search of the number from which the messages were being sent led to a Gujarat-based man named Tejalsinh Gohil. When HT reached out to Gohil who said he had no idea what was going on and that he had never misplaced or lost his phone.
“I am the media chairman for the entire Gujarat region,” Gohil said before hanging up. His Facebook profile indicates that he is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party.
However, Gohil’s WhatsApp profile still had Padwal’s picture as its display image. HT sent him a screenshot of his own display image with a query regarding the same, but received no response.
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
