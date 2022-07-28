Frauds lure sr citizen by offering to double his cash using black magic, dupe him of 25L

Mumbai: Five people are arrested for duping a senior citizen of ₹25 lakh by promising to double the amount using ‘black magic’.

The arrested accused are identified as Ajit alias Gopal Narayan, Priya Soni, Ganesh Pawar and a self-declared godman known as Kailsh Baba. All the accused were arrested from different locations across the city, and Satara through their mobile phone locations.

“We tracked the mobile phones of the accused for the past two months, after which, we intercepted them and arrested them,” said Parvin Patil, senior police inspector of the Dahisar police station.

Patil said that incident took place a few months ago when the 75-year-old complainant Arun Gadigar was lured by these accused to double his invested money and handed him a suitcase filled with bricks.

The complainant, informed the Dahisar police that he was looking to buy a flat in Mumbai or a plot of land in Panvel to invest his life savings. Following searches on the internet, he came in contact with Soni, who took him to meet the other accused, introducing them as estate agents who would help him locate a property to invest in.

In May this year, the 67-year-old was called by Narayan and Pawar to a farmhouse in Panvel. “On reaching the farmhouse, he said he saw some people chanting mantras and a man is known as Kailas Baba performing black magic and looking at an earthen pot,” said Patil.

A few minutes later, the complainant saw Kailash Baba open the pot and put one currency note of ₹500 denomination and another note of ₹200 denomination in the pot. After a few minutes, he witnessed Kailash Baba open the pot and remove four notes of ₹500 denomination and two notes of ₹200 denomination,” said Patil.

Seeing this, the complainant began trusting the accused, who handed over the notes to him and told him that they could double his money using the same black magic. A few days later, Narayan contacted the Dahisar resident and informed him that they were going to perform the black magic at a farmhouse in Satara where they wanted to double the amount of one crore.

“The accused told the victim that they received different amounts, like ₹10 lakh from a municipal councillor from Satara and ₹5 lakh from a woman and were short of ₹25 lakh to perform the black magic,” the officer added.

On May 24, the accused called the senior citizen to Satara where they were going to perform the black magic. The complainant handed over the amount of ₹25 lakh that he carried with him to the accused. After a few minutes, Kailash Baba performed the black magic by keeping his cash in an earthen pot and then he chanted mantras. The accused then showed the complainant an amount of ₹45 lakh kept in a suitcase and handed over the briefcase to him.

The accused, however, warned him not to open the briefcase for three days and that he would die, if he tried to do so. Three days later when the complainant opened the suitcase, he found it was filled with bricks and not the cash that he anticipated. “The complainant then realised that he was duped and approached the Dahisar police and lodged a complaint against the accused who had stopped responding to his calls and messages,” said Pravin.

The accused were produced before a metropolitan magistrate court and remanded to police custody for four days. “We are yet to recover the cash,” said Patil.