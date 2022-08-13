Frauds make consumer redressal call, hack SoBo man’s phone, steal ₹75K
Mumbai: A 68-year-old businessman was duped of ₹75,000 by cyber frauds in an attempt to get a refund of ₹11,000 that he had paid in advance for booking a flat in Panvel.
According to the DB Marg police station, the complainant, Dinesh Chheda (68) is a Khetwadi resident and distributor of biscuits.
“Chheda booked a flat in a township project of a renowned builder in Panvel by paying ₹11,000. Later, he cancelled the booking after reading several online complaints about the project, and sought a refund of the booking amount,” said a police officer.
Upon learning that several persons who booked flats in the project had filed consumer complaints, he too decided to file a complaint on a website. Soon after this, he received a call from a person claiming to be from the builder’s office and wanted to initiate the refund online.
The person sent a link to Chheda, asking him to click on it and fill in the details and transfer an amount of ₹10 to prove a transaction.
Police said that link was of TeamViewer application, which is a remote access, remote control and remote support solution that works with all desktop and mobiles platforms. As he clicked on the link, the frauds got complete access to his mobile phone without him realising it.
The complainant later started getting messages about debits from his bank account and after he checked, in multiple transactions, ₹74,115 was debited from his account, after which he approached the police to lodge a complaint.
The police said they have written to the complainant’s bank to get details of the bank accounts to which the funds were transferred. “We will initially try to freeze the bank accounts to recover as much as possible and then start the search for the accused who operate mostly from outside the state,” said the police officer.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
-
Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
-
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
-
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics