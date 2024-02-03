 Free higher education proposed for female students with family income below ₹8 lakh | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Free higher education proposed for female students with family income below 8 lakh

ByNiraj Pandit
Feb 03, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Mumbai: The state government has principally sanctioned the provision of free higher education to female students from families with incomes below 8 lakh, as announced by higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil during the Joint Board of Vice-Chancellors (JBVC) meeting.

Currently, female students admitted under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories receive a 50% fee waiver. Patil reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing female enrollment in higher education, with plans for a new scheme that would benefit all female students.

Governor Ramesh Bais, chairing the JBVC meeting, urged universities to complete syllabi on time, ensure timely exam results, and prevent disruptions to students’ academic years and career prospects. Bais proposed the formation of cluster universities and directed vice-chancellors to submit detailed reports on the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP).

Bais also advised vice-chancellors to adopt ten villages for social and educational development in rural areas and stressed the importance of maintaining drug-free college premises. Skill development minister Mangalprabhat Lodha announced intentions to establish skill centres in all colleges, offering training to students to secure jobs and business opportunities.

Chief secretary Nitin Karir highlighted the significance of students acquiring diverse languages and skills, urging universities to facilitate internships for private university students in government and semi-government offices. The state government aims to expedite scholarship disbursements, with a proposal to waive GST on attached fees to be discussed in the next GST Council meeting.

Vikas Rastogi, principal secretary of the higher and technical education department, outlined the meeting’s agenda, which included implementing the Maha-Swayam online learning platform, introducing new credit courses, addressing challenges faced by autonomous colleges, and extending the internship policy to various state government departments before cabinet approval.

