THANE: The residents of Thane Smart City are grappling with an escalating garbage crisis, as waste continues to pile up on major roads and in residential areas. Despite repeated complaints, garbage collection services have remained disrupted, leading to mounting frustration and health concerns. Frustrated Thane citizens struggle amid garbage accumulation

For the past few months, garbage collection in the city has been irregular, resulting in heaps of waste in different areas such as the housing societies of Ghodbunder Road, M K College Road, Manisha Nagar, Wagle Estate and local markets. Residents have been grappling with stench, unhygienic conditions and an increased risk of disease while shopkeepers and businesses have voiced concerns over the declining footfall. The uncollected waste has led to pest infestations and blocked footpaths, adding to public distress.

“The growing piles of garbage in Wagle Estate have led to a surge in rodents, which are spreading the filth,” said Ramesh Lalwani, a grocer at Wagle Estate. “Children pass through these areas daily, exposing them to serious health risks. Despite multiple complaints, no action has been taken.”

While the waste management crisis has been on for a long time, the problem has further exacerbated on account of a fire at the C P Talao dumping site on March 12, which disrupted waste segregation and disposal operations. This fire, coupled with space constraints and logistical issues, has led to a backlog in garbage collection across the city.

Thane generates over 1,000 tonnes of waste daily, which is primarily sent to the C P Talao garbage transfer station for initial processing before being disposed of at the Atkoli landfill in Bhiwandi. The existing landfills at Diaghar and Gaimukh are already insufficient, and a new 35-acre landfill in Bhiwandi has been delayed due to tendering issues.

To tackle the crisis, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has launched an emergency waste transfer operation. Extra vehicles are operating in three shifts to clear the backlog at C P Talao and transport waste to the Atkoli landfill. So far, around 7,000 metric tons of garbage have been shifted. “Precautionary measures, including fragrance-spraying and soil layering at Atkoli, are being implemented to control odour and maintain hygiene,” said the TMC public relations officer. “Municipal commissioner Saurabh Rao is personally overseeing the clean-up, and we have instructed workers responsible for regular door-to-door garbage collection to resume this immediately.”

Voicing her concern over the garbage crisis, Dr Veena Kawalkar, resident of Ghodbunder, said, “The situation in Ghodbunder and other areas is so bad that within just three to four days of waste not being collected, large societies with 2,000 to 3,000 residents are being forced to dump their garbage on the roads. This is not only causing traffic congestion but also blocking footpaths, making it difficult for pedestrians who have to take detours.”

Kawalkar said the situation highlighted the need for stricter rules by the TMC. “When the TMC grants an occupation certificate to societies, there should be a mandatory system for waste disposal within the society itself, especially in large residential complexes,” she said. “If waste piles up, societies should have an alternative system in place instead of dumping everything on the roads.”