Transporters have stated that the government is trying to destroy the road transport sector by allowing fuel prices to keep rising.
Fuel costs in Mumbai keep rising as petrol, reaches 94.64/L, diesel at 85.32/L

Fuel prices in the city increased on Friday for the fourth consecutive day
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:22 PM IST

Fuel prices in the city increased on Friday for the fourth consecutive day. One litre of diesel crossed the 85-mark. Petrol was priced at 94.64 per litre and diesel cost 85.32 per litre on Friday.

Transporters have reacted sharply and stated that the government is trying to destroy the road transport sector and have claimed distress in the road transport sector is similar to that of the farming sector.

“Fuel prices are rising unabated and this is the fourth hike in a row this week. It seems the government is hell-bent to finish the road transport sector and the 20 crore people associated with this trade. The rising diesel price is exerting acute pressure on small road transport operators as they are unable to run their business. The distress in the road transport sector is similar to the farm sector… the slogan of ‘aatmnirbhar’ is transforming to ‘aatmhatya’,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress.

Petrol on Thursday cost 94.36 per litre and diesel was priced at 84.94 in the city. On Wednesday, the price of one litre of petrol was 94.12, while diesel cost 84.63.

