Fuel costs in Mumbai keep rising as petrol, reaches ₹94.64/L, diesel at ₹85.32/L
Fuel prices in the city increased on Friday for the fourth consecutive day. One litre of diesel crossed the ₹85-mark. Petrol was priced at ₹94.64 per litre and diesel cost ₹85.32 per litre on Friday.
Transporters have reacted sharply and stated that the government is trying to destroy the road transport sector and have claimed distress in the road transport sector is similar to that of the farming sector.
“Fuel prices are rising unabated and this is the fourth hike in a row this week. It seems the government is hell-bent to finish the road transport sector and the 20 crore people associated with this trade. The rising diesel price is exerting acute pressure on small road transport operators as they are unable to run their business. The distress in the road transport sector is similar to the farm sector… the slogan of ‘aatmnirbhar’ is transforming to ‘aatmhatya’,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress.
Petrol on Thursday cost ₹94.36 per litre and diesel was priced at ₹84.94 in the city. On Wednesday, the price of one litre of petrol was ₹94.12, while diesel cost ₹84.63.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra govt to seek report from Governor secretariat over aircraft fiasco
- Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Thursday denied permission to the Governor to use the state’s airplane to travel to Dehradun.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive sees 50.25% turnout in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole vows to take party to the top
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Byculla zoo to get hospital; underwater gallery for reptile enclosures
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid realty sector slowdown, Cidco sells 19 plots in Navi Mumbai for ₹677 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel costs in Mumbai keep rising as petrol, reaches ₹94.64/L, diesel at ₹85.32/L
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai sub-registrar booked, cooperatives officer arrested for demanding bribe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Governor not allowed on state aircraft; state to seek report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nana Patole to take charge as Maharashtra Congress chief today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Woman booked for fraudulently obtaining husband’s bank statements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC as single planning body: Why multiple agencies don’t work in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra government doesn’t allow governor Koshyari to use state plane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: UG medical, dental final-year exams to start from March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra likely to get 3rd batch of Covid vaccine on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police nab accused wanted in 2016 murder case from Surat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox