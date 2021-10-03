Fuel prices at all-time high in Mumbai; petrol crosses 108-mark

Fuel prices were at an all-time high in Mumbai on Saturday with petrol and diesel crossing ₹108 and ₹98, respectively. Fuel prices have been on an increase in the city for the third consecutive day.

A litre of petrol was priced at ₹108.19, while diesel was available for ₹98.16 on Saturday after witnessing a surge of 24 and 32 paise, respectively.

Thane, too, saw hike in fuel prices with one litre of petrol costing ₹108.33 and diesel being priced at ₹98.29.

The price of petrol was the costliest in the state in Parbhani at ₹110.75, while diesel was the most expensive in Amravati at ₹99.70 per litre.

Citizens expressed their anger on the rising fuel prices and have asked the government to take immediate steps to control the hike.

“The pandemic has already drained us out financially and the government is not even showing basic human courtesy and is going on increasing the fuel prices. People do not have money to spend. The government should immediately lower the prices,” said Mazagaon resident Aadi Jain.

“Fuel prices in Mumbai have been on the rise for more than four months. Neither the state government nor the Centre has done anything to cap them. It is really sad that the governments do not think of the common citizens. How will citizens afford even a two-wheeler with the constant rise in fuel prices,” Ghatkopar resident Deepika Singh said.

Transporters have stated that the government should consider including fuel under the Goods and Service Tax (GST) and stop the price hike.

“Petrol and diesel prices have touched record highs on Saturday. The government is totally callous to the plight of the common citizens and the road transport sector which is always at the receiving end with even small surge in prices. It has been experienced that the government, during election season, puts a freeze on any price hikes and it should redo that now when inflation is at an all-time high, squeezing the household budgets and putting acute pressure on the economic viability of small operators. The government should seriously consider including the [fuel] products under GST,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

Fuel prices in the city have been on an increase since May 3 and on May 29, petrol crossed the ₹100-mark.

On Friday, a litre of petrol was priced at ₹107.95, while one litre of diesel was available at ₹97.84 after witnessing a surge of 24 and 32 paise, respectively.

On Thursday, petrol was priced at ₹107.71 per litre while one litre of diesel was available at ₹97.52 in Mumbai.