Fuel prices go up for 11 consecutive days

Mumbai For the 11th time since March 22, fuel prices were hiked in the city on Sunday, pushing a litre of petrol close to the ₹120-mark.

Petrol was at an all-time high of ₹118.41, high while a litre of diesel was available at ₹102.64. The price of petrol and diesel were hiked by 84 paise and 85 paise respectively.

On Saturday a litre of petrol was available at ₹117.57, while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹101.79.

Maharashtra’s Parbhani district has the highest rate in the entire state as petrol crossed the 120-mark and was priced at ₹121.38, while diesel was available at ₹103.97.

Transporters have opposed the diesel price hike and stated that the fuel rate revision should be done quarterly across the country. “We have appealed to the government to control the daily hikes. The fuel rate revision should be done quarterly and there should be uniform pricing across the country. Ideally, diesel and petrol should be brought under Goods and Service Tax (GST), but the government is failing on its own commitments in this regard,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress.

In Mumbai’s neighbourhood Thane, a litre of petrol was priced at ₹118.55, while a litre of diesel was available at ₹102.78.