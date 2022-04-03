Fuel prices go up for 11 consecutive days
Mumbai For the 11th time since March 22, fuel prices were hiked in the city on Sunday, pushing a litre of petrol close to the ₹120-mark.
Petrol was at an all-time high of ₹118.41, high while a litre of diesel was available at ₹102.64. The price of petrol and diesel were hiked by 84 paise and 85 paise respectively.
On Saturday a litre of petrol was available at ₹117.57, while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹101.79.
Maharashtra’s Parbhani district has the highest rate in the entire state as petrol crossed the 120-mark and was priced at ₹121.38, while diesel was available at ₹103.97.
Transporters have opposed the diesel price hike and stated that the fuel rate revision should be done quarterly across the country. “We have appealed to the government to control the daily hikes. The fuel rate revision should be done quarterly and there should be uniform pricing across the country. Ideally, diesel and petrol should be brought under Goods and Service Tax (GST), but the government is failing on its own commitments in this regard,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress.
In Mumbai’s neighbourhood Thane, a litre of petrol was priced at ₹118.55, while a litre of diesel was available at ₹102.78.
-
Under construction Sus-Pashan bridge irks commuters
PUNE The redevelopment work of the Sus-Pashan bridge which was expected to be completed in March 2022 continues to irk commuters as it is going on at a very slow clip. The work is being overseen by the special project department of the Pune Municipal Corporation under the guidelines of the National Highway Authority of India. Commuters have to use alternate roads such as Sus road via Supreme headquarters to Nanawre subway.
-
Pune district reports 40 new Covid cases on Sunday
The district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 269 are current active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,449 and the death toll stood at 7,183.
-
At Delhi ‘mahapanchayat’, Yati Narsinghanand exhorts Hindus to pick up arms
The controversial head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, Yati Narsinghanand, sparked another row on Sunday with his comment that "50 per cent of Hindus will convert" in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India, exhorting Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence.
-
SevenHills starts post-Covid wellness programme
Mumbai In the wake of the state government lifting all Covid restrictions, SevenHills Hospital, one of the largest Covid facilities of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has started a post-Covid wellness programme. The officer on special duty at SevenHills Hospital, Dr Maharudra Kumbhar, said that this programme will help know more about post-Covid and long-Covid problems. Dr Kumbhar added that it will also help in the early diagnosis of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, and hypertension.
-
MNS leader held for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on loudspeakers without permission
A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader was taken into police custody for allegedly playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on loudspeakers without permission at the party office in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Sunday, according to news agency ANI. “My loudspeakers will be given later. If the MVA government doesn't take action, 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played on big loudspeakers in front of mosques,” Bhanushali claimed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics