FYJC admission: 1,757 aspirants bag seat in Mumbai colleges in special round
A total of 1,757 first-year junior college (FYJC) aspirants bagged a seat at city colleges on the first day of the second first come, first served (FCFS) admission round that began on Monday.
As per data shared by the education department, a total of 2,478 students were allotted a college on the first day, of which 1,757 were admitted in colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). “This is the last round, and students are requested to confirm seats within the given schedule,” said an official from the education department.
As more than 40,000 students were yet to secure a college seat in MMR after six rounds of admissions and with over 1.02 lakh seats vacant, the department reopened admissions and introduced a second FCFS round. The round which commenced on Monday will close on February 13. Students who are still left without a seat or who wish to cancel their previous admission and seek a new college can confirm their seats within the stipulated time. Under the FCFS round, students can claim seats against vacancies shown in the portal on the designated date and time. Once students claim a seat and proceed for admission, they can confirm their seat in the given college.
Colleges in MMR began their new academic year in the month of January.
