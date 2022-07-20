Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Ganesh Naik accused by Shinde camp of ‘political immaturity’ for corporators returning to BJP
mumbai news

Ganesh Naik accused by Shinde camp of ‘political immaturity’ for corporators returning to BJP

A day after two former Navi Mumbai corporators returned to the BJP under MLA Ganesh Naik’s leadership, quitting the Shiv Sena, the Eknath Shinde camp has accused Naik of political immaturity that would prove costly during the forthcoming civic elections
Shinde camp accuses Ganesh Naik of ‘political immaturity’ for corporators returning to BJP. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Shinde camp accuses Ganesh Naik of ‘political immaturity’ for corporators returning to BJP. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 09:15 PM IST
Copy Link
ByG. Mohiuddin Jeddy, Navi Mumbai

A day after two former Navi Mumbai corporators returned to the BJP under MLA Ganesh Naik’s leadership, quitting the Shiv Sena, the Eknath Shinde camp has accused Naik of political immaturity that would prove costly during the forthcoming civic elections.

The leaders have questioned the timing of the shifting of loyalties when the two parties have formed an alliance in the State.

In a challenge to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, former Digha corporators Navin Gavte and his wife, Aparna, who recently met Shinde along with other former Sena corporators to pledge support, returned to the BJP along with their family members and local leaders on Tuesday.

Naik had, at the press conference, claimed that he had no differences with Shinde. Dismissing the claim, Vijay Nahata, reinstated as deputy party leader by Shinde after being removed by Uddhav Thackeray, said, “What BJP has done is not right. When Eknath Shinde and BJP are working in unison, this is the wrong time to do this.”

Taking on Naik, he said, “Those responsible for this will have to pay for it in the future. This is political immaturity. To take such decisions when Shinde is busy and sans any discussion is not acceptable.”

Former Sena opposition leader in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Vijay Chougule, who has sided with Shinde, said, “Ganesh Naik has been a minister for three terms. Hence, taking into account the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra, one does not expect this from him. He has played into the hands of the opposition who now have a topic to raise. He has shown his political immaturity through this.”

Dismissing Gavte’s claim of no development in Digha, Chougule said, “Shinde had, as urban development minister in MVA government, inaugurated 100Cr worth of projects in Digha and just now 1.50Cr worth of funds has been released. What development are they talking about?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Vivek Gurav believes being in a different country doesn’t change the fact that garbage is an issue and wherever possible, he picks up litter on the streets. (HT PHOTO)

    Pune’s Vivek Gurav wins British Prime Minister’s award for plogging

    Vivek Gurav, who is from Pune and currently studying in the United Kingdom, has been recognised for his plogging initiative and has won “Points of Light Award,” which the Prime Minister of the UK gives to “inspirational volunteers” who are “making a change” in their community. Studying a Masters in Environmental Policy and Management, Gurav brought “plogging” to the city, encouraging people to pick up litter while jogging.

  • PMPML is the public transport which has the highest number of electric buses in the state. PMPML had already given the order to purchase 500 more e-buses. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    140 PMPML e-buses lying idle at Nigdi depot

    At least 140 electric buses (e-buses) of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited are lying idle at Nidgi depot for a month. PMPML got these e-buses under subsidy from the central government. PMPML has done the required administrative work of almost 100 buses from the regional transport office. These e-buses are also cost-effective. PMPML had already given the order to purchase 500 more e-buses. All these buses are joining the fleet in various stages.

  • Veteran actor-writer Deepti Naval in conversation with former IAS officer Vivek Atray on her book, A Country Called Childhood, at Taj Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Photos: Keshav Singh/HT)

    Deepti Naval’s memoir, an ode to Amritsar, childhood

    Renowned actor-writer-painter Deepti Naval was in Chandigarh on Wednesday for the launch of her memoir, A Country Called Childhood. From my father, I got the gift of writing and from my mother – acting, dance, art and music.

  • A girl studying with the help of candle light in Kharghar on Wednesday. The residents in some parts of Kharghar had to endure power outage for nearly 14 hours. BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

    Kharghar residents endure power outage for nearly 14 hours

    Almost 14 hours of power outage in various parts of Kharghar sent the daily routine of residents completely haywire. Electric supply to Sectors 35 E, I, F and D, Sectors 7, 37 and 15 was disrupted from 1am on Wednesday causing residents to lose their sleep. Power supply was finally restored by 3.45pm. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd informed that the power failure was due to a short circuit on two 11KV feeder lines.

  • Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan with his son Abdullah Azam coming out after casting vote for the Presidential election at the Tilak Hall, UP Vidhan Bhavan, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI Photo)

    Never seen SBSP chief Rajbhar standing under the sun: Azam

    PRAYAGRAJ Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said that he had never seen Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar standing out under the sun, in a rebuttal to the latter's recent statement on SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Last month, upset over the defeat of SP candidates in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, SP alliance partner SBSP chief OP Rajbhar had questioned the absence of Akhilesh Yadav from campaigning on ground.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out