Ganesh Naik accused by Shinde camp of ‘political immaturity’ for corporators returning to BJP
A day after two former Navi Mumbai corporators returned to the BJP under MLA Ganesh Naik’s leadership, quitting the Shiv Sena, the Eknath Shinde camp has accused Naik of political immaturity that would prove costly during the forthcoming civic elections.
The leaders have questioned the timing of the shifting of loyalties when the two parties have formed an alliance in the State.
In a challenge to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, former Digha corporators Navin Gavte and his wife, Aparna, who recently met Shinde along with other former Sena corporators to pledge support, returned to the BJP along with their family members and local leaders on Tuesday.
Naik had, at the press conference, claimed that he had no differences with Shinde. Dismissing the claim, Vijay Nahata, reinstated as deputy party leader by Shinde after being removed by Uddhav Thackeray, said, “What BJP has done is not right. When Eknath Shinde and BJP are working in unison, this is the wrong time to do this.”
Taking on Naik, he said, “Those responsible for this will have to pay for it in the future. This is political immaturity. To take such decisions when Shinde is busy and sans any discussion is not acceptable.”
Former Sena opposition leader in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Vijay Chougule, who has sided with Shinde, said, “Ganesh Naik has been a minister for three terms. Hence, taking into account the prevailing political situation in Maharashtra, one does not expect this from him. He has played into the hands of the opposition who now have a topic to raise. He has shown his political immaturity through this.”
Dismissing Gavte’s claim of no development in Digha, Chougule said, “Shinde had, as urban development minister in MVA government, inaugurated ₹100Cr worth of projects in Digha and just now ₹1.50Cr worth of funds has been released. What development are they talking about?”
-
Pune’s Vivek Gurav wins British Prime Minister’s award for plogging
Vivek Gurav, who is from Pune and currently studying in the United Kingdom, has been recognised for his plogging initiative and has won “Points of Light Award,” which the Prime Minister of the UK gives to “inspirational volunteers” who are “making a change” in their community. Studying a Masters in Environmental Policy and Management, Gurav brought “plogging” to the city, encouraging people to pick up litter while jogging.
-
140 PMPML e-buses lying idle at Nigdi depot
At least 140 electric buses (e-buses) of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited are lying idle at Nidgi depot for a month. PMPML got these e-buses under subsidy from the central government. PMPML has done the required administrative work of almost 100 buses from the regional transport office. These e-buses are also cost-effective. PMPML had already given the order to purchase 500 more e-buses. All these buses are joining the fleet in various stages.
-
Deepti Naval’s memoir, an ode to Amritsar, childhood
Renowned actor-writer-painter Deepti Naval was in Chandigarh on Wednesday for the launch of her memoir, A Country Called Childhood. From my father, I got the gift of writing and from my mother – acting, dance, art and music.
-
Kharghar residents endure power outage for nearly 14 hours
Almost 14 hours of power outage in various parts of Kharghar sent the daily routine of residents completely haywire. Electric supply to Sectors 35 E, I, F and D, Sectors 7, 37 and 15 was disrupted from 1am on Wednesday causing residents to lose their sleep. Power supply was finally restored by 3.45pm. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd informed that the power failure was due to a short circuit on two 11KV feeder lines.
-
Never seen SBSP chief Rajbhar standing under the sun: Azam
PRAYAGRAJ Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said that he had never seen Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar standing out under the sun, in a rebuttal to the latter's recent statement on SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Last month, upset over the defeat of SP candidates in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha bypolls, SP alliance partner SBSP chief OP Rajbhar had questioned the absence of Akhilesh Yadav from campaigning on ground.
