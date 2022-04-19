Ganesh Naik rape case: Will take all actions as per rules, law and evidence, says Navi Mumbai top cop BK Singh
Trouble continues to mount on former minister and BJP’s Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik, against whom rape and criminal intimidation cases have been registered.
The Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Bipin Kumar Singh has said that investigation in the cases would be conducted as per evidence and necessary action will be taken as per need.
Speaking on the cases registered, Singh said, “Initially, a NC matter was taken and thereafter two cases have been registered and the investigation is on. The investigating officer will take all actions as per the rules, law and evidence.
“We do not want to discuss the live-in relationship details as of now. All cases registered will be investigated as per the evidence. As per the investigation and as per the need of the investigation, we shall take all action that is required.”
Denying delay in registering cases and also any political influence, Singh said, “Our officials have done what is required. If we get a complaint, statements are taken and investigations are done as per facts and complaints. They will continue to do what is required.”
On the complainant approaching the state women commission and Legislative Council president, he said, “The complainants have the freedom to go anywhere and meet anyone. It is their right. There has been no political influence. Cases have been registered as per complaints.”
