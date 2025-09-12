MUMBAI: A van carrying ₹2.7 crore cash was robbed by a gang of four to five people who drugged the vehicle’s driver and left him tied to the van’s seat on Wednesday in Girgaon. Gang of thieves drug Angadia’s driver, flee with ₹ 2.5 Cr cash

According to the police, the vehicle, a recovery van, was being used by a group of angadias, human couriers of cash and jewellery, to transport money. While the angadias were away collecting cash from nearby financial companies, the van’s driver, Baidyanath Yadav or Pintu, had parked the car near the VP Road police station.

The police said that Yadav was seated in the car when a group of people approached him, and drugged him. He told the police that they used ropes to tie him to the van’s seat, and then fled.

The police said that the complaint was filed by an employee of one of the financial companies that the angadias worked for. While the initial FIR said that about ₹50 lakh had been stolen, investigations revealed that the total amount was close to ₹2.7 crore.

The police suspect an inside job, and are checking CCTV footage of nearby areas to identify the gang that stole the cash. A case of theft has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.